Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GXO Logistics (GXO)

11/5/2021 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $91.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $95.00 to $109.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $109.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – GXO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA. “

10/6/2021 – GXO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA. “

9/29/2021 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.63. 316,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $100.64.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

