Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Qualys (QLYS)

Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/4/2021 – Qualys had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Qualys had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $128.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Qualys was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

11/4/2021 – Qualys had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Qualys had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Qualys had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Qualys was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/13/2021 – Qualys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

9/27/2021 – Qualys had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

QLYS stock opened at $139.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.89.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,096,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 919,570 shares of company stock worth $109,807,440. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

