Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MP Materials (MP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) in the last few weeks:

11/13/2021 – MP Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

11/12/2021 – MP Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

11/11/2021 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – MP Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

9/29/2021 – MP Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MP stock opened at $46.39 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $51.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 3.92.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. MP Materials’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $1,363,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $2,417,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3,988.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,483 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in MP Materials by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

