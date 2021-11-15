RED (RED) Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. RED has a market cap of $838,135.74 and $62,798.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00414432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000419 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.