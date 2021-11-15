Redd (RDD) Price Tops $0.0011

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,933.00 or 0.99692749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00050123 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00039053 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.71 or 0.00603008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

