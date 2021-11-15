Refinable Market Cap Hits $14.80 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $14.80 million and $810,378.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00068312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00094732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,745.54 or 0.99526189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,278.46 or 0.07009870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

