Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.87% of Sterling Bancorp worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SBT opened at $5.39 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $272.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.85%. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

