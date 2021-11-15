Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) by 116.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Braskem were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Braskem by 128.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Braskem by 134.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 122,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the second quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

BAK opened at $17.83 on Monday. Braskem S.A. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

