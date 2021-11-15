Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.66% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $40.03 million, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

