Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.9% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 349.4% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $179.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.14 and a 52-week high of $183.93.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

