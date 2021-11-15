Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Myriad Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,318,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,317,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,950,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,716,000 after acquiring an additional 326,155 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $32,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,259.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,930. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MYGN stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.51. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.