Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 68,862 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,862 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.78% of First Bank worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,009 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 15.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter.

FRBA opened at $15.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. First Bank has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.95.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. First Bank’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

