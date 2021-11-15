renBTC One Day Volume Reaches $4.78 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for about $62,372.72 or 0.99553563 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $4.78 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00049527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00222392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 16,870 coins. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.