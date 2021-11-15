Render Token Reaches Market Cap of $747.97 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.49 or 0.00007363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 105% against the dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $747.97 million and approximately $101.96 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00049182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00219838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,234,919 coins and its circulating supply is 166,433,964 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

