Rentberry (BERRY) Trading 9.8% Lower This Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Rentberry has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $299,362.76 and approximately $15.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

