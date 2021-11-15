Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $593,619.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,416 shares of company stock worth $2,261,782. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after buying an additional 668,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after buying an additional 1,121,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $28.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

