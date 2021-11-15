Repro Med Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Repro Med Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of KRMD opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $156.68 million, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $4,630,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $3,373,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $3,082,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 67.9% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 1,534,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 620,630 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $2,044,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

