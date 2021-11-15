Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for adidas AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of adidas in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for adidas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADDYY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $161.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.34. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. adidas has a 1 year low of $149.45 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

