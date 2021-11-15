Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.22.

Shares of ASH opened at $106.29 on Monday. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $106.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Ashland Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

