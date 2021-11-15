Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Callaway Golf’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ELY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

NYSE ELY opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Callaway Golf by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,885 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,653 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

