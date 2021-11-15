Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cineplex Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cineplex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on CGX. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.38.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.55 million.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.