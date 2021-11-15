Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cineplex Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cineplex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CGX. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.38.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$14.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$941.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.97. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$6.39 and a 1 year high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.55 million.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

