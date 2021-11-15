Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for GoHealth, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for GoHealth in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

GoHealth stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.33. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 24,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon M. Cruz bought 78,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in GoHealth by 41.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in GoHealth by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

