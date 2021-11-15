Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Novartis AG’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Novartis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $82.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in Novartis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

