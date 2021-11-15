Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November, 15th (AZMCF, CHPT, COCO, ENFN, FTI, LMDX, MGPUF, PNXGF, RWAY, SDIG)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, November 15th:

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT). They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX). They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG). They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

