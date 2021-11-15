Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DDI stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.23 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $33,500,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

