Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS: MTUAY):

  • 11/10/2021 – MTU Aero Engines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 11/2/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.
  • 11/1/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 10/25/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 10/6/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $113.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.52. MTU Aero Engines AG has a fifty-two week low of $104.31 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.20.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

