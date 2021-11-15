Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Zalando (ZLNDY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS: ZLNDY) recently:

11/5/2021 – Zalando had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/4/2021 – Zalando had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/4/2021 – Zalando had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/4/2021 – Zalando had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/4/2021 – Zalando had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/20/2021 – Zalando had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/14/2021 – Zalando was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

10/14/2021 – Zalando was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

10/8/2021 – Zalando was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

9/27/2021 – Zalando was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $44.25 on Monday. Zalando SE has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 12.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Zalando SE will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

