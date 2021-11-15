Research Analysts Set Expectations for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $12.73 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,922,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,377,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

