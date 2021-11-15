Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ag Growth International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will earn $2.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.99. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.22.

TSE:AFN opened at C$33.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$633.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1,685.50. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$25.85 and a 12 month high of C$48.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.