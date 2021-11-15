Research Analysts Set Expectations for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRPL. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $13.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $891.38 million, a P/E ratio of 222.33, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.