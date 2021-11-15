Research Analysts Set Expectations for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

RRGB has been the topic of several other reports. CL King started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $311.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39.

In other news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,855,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,795,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,610,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth about $33,796,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,796,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

