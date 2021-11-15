Research Analysts Set Expectations for Titanium Transportation Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Shares of TTR stock opened at C$3.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.78 million and a PE ratio of 24.42. Titanium Transportation Group has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$4.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

