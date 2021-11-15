Research Analysts Set Expectations for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Viracta Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VIRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.69. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

