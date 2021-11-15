Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Advantage Energy (AAV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Advantage Energy (TSE: AAV):
- 11/1/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Advantage Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Advantage Energy was given a new C$8.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Advantage Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.
- 10/18/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$9.50.
- 10/13/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$5.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Advantage Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of AAV stock remained flat at $C$8.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 683,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,749. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.07. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.67 and a 1 year high of C$8.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.40.
In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.
