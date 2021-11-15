Reviewing Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) & Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Enerplus has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.1, meaning that its stock price is 510% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enerplus and Centennial Resource Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 0 9 0 3.00 Centennial Resource Development 2 7 3 0 2.08

Enerplus presently has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 39.99%. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus target price of $6.46, indicating a potential downside of 10.10%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Centennial Resource Development.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enerplus and Centennial Resource Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $550.34 million 4.69 -$689.29 million ($0.51) -19.84 Centennial Resource Development $580.46 million 3.46 -$682.84 million ($0.41) -17.51

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Enerplus. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus -9.79% 41.37% 11.20% Centennial Resource Development -12.91% 1.23% 0.82%

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

