Revolution Populi Price Hits $0.0673 on Major Exchanges (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $80.79 million and $549,243.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00222207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001606 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.