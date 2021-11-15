Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.72 Million

Brokerages expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to announce sales of $124.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.80 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $88.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $444.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $445.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $532.59 million, with estimates ranging from $506.97 million to $558.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

REXR stock opened at $69.39 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 103.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.