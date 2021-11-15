Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.32

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.32 and last traded at $70.18, with a volume of 43088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.28%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $64,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

