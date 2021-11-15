Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 4,600 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after buying an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after buying an additional 199,560 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

FDX traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.49. 8,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.22. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

