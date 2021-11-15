Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.44. 77,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,913,709. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.01 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.26 and a 200-day moving average of $243.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded Square to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,160 shares of company stock worth $74,323,884. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

