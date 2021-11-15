Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,236 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 97,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 26.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

T stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 256,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,119,199. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The company has a market cap of $177.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

