Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $2.67 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,739,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $185.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.44 and its 200-day moving average is $173.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

