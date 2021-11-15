Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Reduces Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 112.27%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,414 shares of company stock worth $1,528,313 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

