Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 14,777 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,777 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 2.89% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPME. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,504.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 56,205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 51,491 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,956,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,322,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 156,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPME traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.01. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.29. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $95.04.

