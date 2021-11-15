RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $540,559.00

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 15th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and $540,559.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00050393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.72 or 0.00223156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00086399 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 296,242,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

