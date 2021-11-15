RioDeFi (RFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.42 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $21.42 million and $13.09 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00222821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00086459 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 291,000,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Profile



