Rivetz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. Rivetz has a total market cap of $315,262.73 and approximately $8.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rivetz has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rivetz Coin Profile

RVT is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

