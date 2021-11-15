Robert S. Molloy Sells 10,000 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DXLG traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.45. 742,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,915. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $536.99 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. The firm had revenue of $138.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXLG. TheStreet raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

