Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman Sells 84,323 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $8,858,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Sturman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Daniel Sturman sold 16,668 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,500,120.00.

RBLX traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.06. 24,532,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,096,508. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $110.35.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $2,969,168,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after buying an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,228,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities cut their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

