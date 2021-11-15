Rocket Pool Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $522.35 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for about $50.81 or 0.00079539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00050677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00222416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00086543 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

